Bonnie Gail (Witt) Richmond, 75, was gathered in the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Bonnie was born December 10, 1944 in Kansas City, KS to Delbert Gordon and Pearl Nellie (Hayden) Witt. Bonnie was an amazing woman of God and prayer warrior. Since 2009, she lived in nursing homes. She considered that the Lord put her there to be a missionary to people who would be closest to their home-goings. She was blessed in that she was able to lead several of her friends to the Lord. She was an outgoing, friendly, loving person who loved to visit with family and friends, read her bible. She really enjoyed getting her hair done and painting her fingernails. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Arden Witt; twin children; and granddaughter Jessica Owenby. Bonnie is survived by her children Becky Purdue of St. Joseph, MO, Burl (Teresa) Owenby of West Plains, MO, Bryan (Drucilla) Owenby of Texas, Tammy (Roger) Logston of Kirksville, MO; grandchildren Dawn, Kalib, Trystan, Andy, Ashley, Sara, Stormy, Devyn, Tasha, Thomas, Jonathyn, Kaitlyn, Devyn and Paul (Becky); great grandchildren Laryssa, Breanna, Caidence, Anthony, Mila, and Gracie; sisters Patricia (Carley) Anderson, Linda (Ray) Dickens, Shirley (Vince) Calandra, and Patti Jacobs; several dear nieces and nephews Audrey, Johnathan (Rachel), Shannon, Lee Ann, Debby (Steve), Roni (Les), Marty, Kylea (Carroll), Kerri; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO. Masks and social distancing will be required. An open air funeral and burial will be held Tuesday, October 13 at 11 am at Richmond Memory Gardens in Richmond, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.