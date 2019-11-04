Bonnie J. Hodge, 88, St. Joseph, MO

Bonnie J. Hodge, age 88, St. Joseph, passed away November 1, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born May 17, 1931 in Romance, Arkansas to Charles Louis Hodge and Dester (Covington) Hodge. The family then moved to St. Joseph.

Bonnie retired from Foremost Dairy as an Executive Secretary. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Preceding in death were her parents, sister Joy, brothers Glenn, Donald (Barb), Cyril, Jimmie.

Survivors include: brother Dalton (Joy) Hodge, sister-in-law: Wanda Hodge and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The service is Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm officiated by Rev. Phillip Langston. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.