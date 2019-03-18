Bonnie Jean Faudere, (Anderson), 82

Obituary

Bonnie Jean Faudere, 82, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home in Atchison, KS. Bonnie was born November 14, 1936 in Weston, MO to Jewell Lee and Eva Jane (Russell) Anderson. She was a lifelong resident of the Weston area and member of the Weston Church of the Nazarene. Bonnie married the love of her life, James Edward Faudere on November 2, 1954 in Platte County. She worked for many years as a custodian and bus driver for the West Platte R-II School District; also helping her husband with tobacco farming. Bonnie also worked for several years for Vaughn Orchard in Weston. She loved being a homemaker and mother, enjoying yardwork and housework; and was greatly appreciated for her baking of German chocolate and angel food cakes for her family and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband James; brothers Kenny and David Anderson; and sister Alice Wendelton. She is survived by her son Jeff (Dawn) Faudere of Weston; daughters Barbara (Conrad) Eshliman of Weston and Shelly (Bill) Nelson of Atchison; grandchildren Thomas (Crystal) Faudere, Neda (Ulysis) Calumpong, Samantha (Jeremy) Glasby, Zachary (Molly) Faudere, Jessie Eshliman, Macy Nelson, and Jase Nelson; 8 great grandkids with 1 on the way; brother Jewell “Jim” Anderson of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion Jerry Bennett. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Cremation will follow with a private family inurnment at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Lung Association.