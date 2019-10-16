Obituary

Bonnie Jean Hoecker

1924-2019

Bonnie Jean Hoecker, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born October 25,1924 in Amazonia, MO to Walter and Edna (Roberts) Gerber.

Bonnie was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

She married Elmer Hoecker April 10, 1943; he preceded her in death March 12, 2003.

After her retirement from Hillyard Chemical Company she volunteered over 20 years in the gift shop at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO. Bonnie loved to travel around the country in their RV; East to west coast and even made a trip to Alaska.

Bonnie was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ sewing group that made many prayer quilts for those in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Elmer; parents; son, Craig Hoecker; granddaughter, Lacey Loumaster; brother, Garth Gerber, and sister, Rosemary Kirschner.

Survivors include son, Brian Hoecker (Stephanie), Kansas City, MO; daughter, Jeannine Shellito (Dennis), Fort Morgan, CO; grandchildren, Jake (Katie), Kyle (Laura), and Mandy Shellito, Corinne Wolff (Tom), Clint Loumaster; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Bunkowski; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Freudenthal Hospice Care or charity of donor’s choice.