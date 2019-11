Bonnie's Obituary

Bonnie Jean Jagodzinski 85, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home. She was born February 28, 1934 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virginia and Frank King. She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at Whitaker Cable, and the Missouri Methodist Medical Center. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband James "Juggy" Jagodzinski, son, Steven Jagodzinski, daughter, Nancy Hampton, sisters, Nellie Starr, Delores King. Survivors include, daughters, Delores (James) Tittsworth, Bonnie Rodriguez, Linda (Don) Bennett, Terrianne (John) Clemmons, Virgie Jagodzinski, Amy (Skip) Crisp, and Melissa Jagodzinski, sons, William "Bill" Jagodzinski, Jimmy Jagodzinski, Carl (Tonya) Jagodzinski, and Morris Jagodzinski, sister, Rosalee Silvey, grandson, Mike Tittsworth raised in the home as well as 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Aseracare hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.