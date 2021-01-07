Clear

Bonnie Jean Johnson, 88

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:44 PM

Bonnie Jean Johnson, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born July 9, 1932 in St. Joseph to Eulie and Beulah (Hockaday) Warner.
Bonnie married Carrol Arthur Johnson Sr. on January 12, 1948. He preceded her in death March 8, 2002.
She worked at the State Hospital in St. Joseph for many years. She also was a member of Agency Baptist Church.
Bonnie loved flowers, camping, shopping, garage-saling and cooking. Family was very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and Johnny Johnson; grandchild, Tonya Johnson; sisters, Rosie Albertson, Evelyn Schubert and Betty Martin; and brother, Ivan Warner.
Survivors include children, Judy McClure (Virgil) and Mark Johnson (Laura); 15 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Langemach; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Edward “Dinkus” Warner; good friend, Clarence “Skeeter” Cole; and her dog, Bella.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

