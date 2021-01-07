Clear
Bonnie Jean Locklin, 80

Bonnie Jean Locklin 80, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 in Saint Joseph

Posted: Jan 7, 2021

Bonnie Jean Locklin 80, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 in Saint Joseph. She was born February 7, 1940 in Barnard, Missouri daughter of the late Bonnie & Francis Richey. She graduated from Savannah High School, and worked at NoCoMo Industries. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Buck and James Locklin Jr., one, grandchild, sisters, Evelyn Pawling, and Mary Margaret Warner, brothers, Ed and Vernon Richey. Survivors include daughters, Margaret Locklin (Arlo Power Jr), and Brenda (Shane) Clark, brothers, Michael (Sharon) Richey, and Roxey "Rocky" Lee Richey, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Bonnie Jean Locklin memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
