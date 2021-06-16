Bonnie Jeanne Matles, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Valley Center, Kansas. She started her work career as a school teacher in Valley Center, where she taught for two years.

Later, she was executive secretary for the Wing Commander at Goose Bay Air Force Base in Labrador, Canada. There she met and married Capt. Harry Matles in 1966 and remained married for 55 years. The marriage produced two children, Sam Matles, Los Angeles, and Rebecca Ellison, St. Joseph.

Her working career culminated in Washington, D.C., where she was executive secretary and office manager for six different congressmen over a 14-year period.

Survivors include Harry, Sam, Rebecca and Jeff Ellison, and grandchildren Hayden, Jenna and Lane Ellison.

The body was cremated and memorial services will be held Saturday, June 26 at 11:30 A.M. in Faucett, Missouri, at the Multi-Purpose Building behind Faucett Baptist Church, 1000 SE Grand DD Highway.