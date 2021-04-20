Clear
Bonnie L. Brand, 87

Bonnie L. Brand, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by family Friday, April 16, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:13 AM

She was born June 14, 1933 to Cecil and Martha (Fox) Goodwin.
She was born June 14, 1933 to Cecil and Martha (Fox) Goodwin.
She attended Lafayette High School and Platt College. She worked for First Trust Bank, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Holiday Inn and retired from the State of Missouri Employment Service after 21 years of service. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jim D. Brand; sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Darrel Butcher, Sr.; great-grandson, Rhett Hall; her grandparents, Ed and Cora Goodwin and Bessie and Bill Hulett; aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla (Doug) Johnson; brother, Larry (Shirley) Goodwin; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Maggie), Ryan (Kim), Ashley (Les), Jason (Alicia) Ozenberger, and Angie (Josh) Hall; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Pico.
She loved to dance, music, Christmas and crafts, and having family dinners. She made the best noodles and cinnamon rolls. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved them all to the moon and back.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Noyes Home for Children.


