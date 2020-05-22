Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bonnie Lee (Sauerhage) Hammel, 94

Graveside Service: Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Platte City Cemetery. Platte City, MO 64079.

Posted: May 22, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bonnie Lee (Sauerhage) Hammel, 94, of Blue Springs, MO, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Parkway Assisted Living in Blue Springs, MO. Bonnie was born August 25, 1925 on a farm near Enon, MO to John F. and Alice (Crawford) Sauerhage. Bonnie lived all of her adult life in Kansas City, MO. She was an Administrative Assistant at Farmland Industries for 38 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Platte Woods United Methodist church for over 30 years. Bonnie loved to sew and make her own clothing. She was preceded in death by her first husband Gaines Ham in 1968 and their daughter Vicki Ham Clark in 1989, her second husband Orville Peterson in 1992, and her third husband Julius S. Hammel in 2015, and a sister Arlene Clawson, brother in laws Sam Clawson, Sr. and Joseph Cletus Vollrath, Jr., a niece, and a nephew. Bonnie is survived by her sister Johnnie Jean Vollrath and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Platte City Cemetery, Platte City, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Platte Woods United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or to the Alzheimer's Association in Bonnie's memory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories