Bonnie Lee (Sauerhage) Hammel, 94, of Blue Springs, MO, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Parkway Assisted Living in Blue Springs, MO. Bonnie was born August 25, 1925 on a farm near Enon, MO to John F. and Alice (Crawford) Sauerhage. Bonnie lived all of her adult life in Kansas City, MO. She was an Administrative Assistant at Farmland Industries for 38 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Platte Woods United Methodist church for over 30 years. Bonnie loved to sew and make her own clothing. She was preceded in death by her first husband Gaines Ham in 1968 and their daughter Vicki Ham Clark in 1989, her second husband Orville Peterson in 1992, and her third husband Julius S. Hammel in 2015, and a sister Arlene Clawson, brother in laws Sam Clawson, Sr. and Joseph Cletus Vollrath, Jr., a niece, and a nephew. Bonnie is survived by her sister Johnnie Jean Vollrath and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Platte City Cemetery, Platte City, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Platte Woods United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or to the Alzheimer's Association in Bonnie's memory.