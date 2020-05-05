Bonnie Lou Dreher, 88, of Savannah passed away May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born in Agency, MO on December 28, 1931 to George & Julia (Sinkhorn) Noland. She married Elvin Dale Dreher in Savannah, MO on December 4, 1951 and he survives of the home.

She graduated from Agency High School and worked at Quaker Oats for many years. She enjoyed showing horses in North West Missouri, camping, crocheting, and spending winters in Texas. She loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dale Dreher; children, Bobby (Shirley) Dreher and Gary Dreher both of Savannah; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Bonnie “Susie” Hannah; grandson, Creston Dreher; siblings, Jack, Sally, Sam, Jose, Tom, and Margaret.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Burial will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, MO. An open visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.