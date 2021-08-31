Bonnie Lou McMurry, 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born April 25, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Velma and Ed Heriford. She grew up in south St. Joseph, always living close to the Carnegie Library. As a teenager she worked at Bradley Pharmacy and the Rialto Theater. After graduation from Benton High School in 1950, she worked at Swift & Co. in the office. She married Thomas McMurry on February 12, 1955. They shared 66 years of marriage. Later she worked at the Stockyards for Scotty Murray at Lamborn-Murray-Davis Livestock Commission Co. as the bookkeeper. She was a member of CAJ “a friendly group of girls”, for 75 years. The group started as teenagers and grew up together as family. She and Tom loved to dance and they were both wonderful dancers. She was a very good bowler for most of her life and she loved to golf with her friends at Fairview. She was a member of the Unity Church. Bonnie was a chocolate lover. She would have Tom drive her to Russell Stover’s and she would buy boxes and boxes of the leftover holiday candy and take it everywhere to give away to her friends, hairdresser, doctor, etc.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Amanda Frye, sister, Barbara Keener, and sister-in-law, Benny Montemore. She is survived by her husband, Tom McMurry, St. Joseph, MO daughter, Jodie (Mark) Frye, St. Joseph, son, Jeff McMurry, Palm Springs, CA, grandson, Jake Frye, St. Joseph, great granddaughter, Kara Franks, brother-in-law, Robert (Karen) Keener, Rancho Mirage, CA, sisters-in-law, Charlene Musser, St. Joseph, and Betty Wendt, Houstonia, MO.

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, August 10. There will not be a memorial service. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home with a private burial at Memorial Park located by her granddaughter at a later date. Memorials are requested to InterServe Community Center or Friends of the Animal Shelter.