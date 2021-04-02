Clear
Bonnie Margaret Brown, 82

Bonnie Margaret Brown, 82, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 11:47 AM

She was born April 24, 1938 to James and Vivian (Stout) Brown in Mexico, MO.
She was a Christian and a nurse.
Bonnie was fun-loving, fiesty and stubborn. She enjoyed playing cards, drinking Pepsi, shopping and playing with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Franklin Ray Mayse, Sr.; son, Franklin Ray Mayse, Jr.; and several siblings.
Survivors include sons, Gary T. Mayse (Carol A. Roach) and Thomas R. Mayse (Lanette); daughters, Donna S. Miller (Wes), Laura R. Mayse (Danny), and RaVonda L. Goacher (John); numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

