Bonnie R. German, 89, St. Joseph, Mo

Bonnie R. German, 89, passed away July 31, 2019 at Life Care Center of Elkhorn in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Bonnie was born to James and Ruth Lane on May 1, 1930 in St. Joseph, Mo. Bonnie married Arbie German on January 2, 1949. Arbie preceded her in death in April, 2002. Bonnie was a graduate of St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State college. She taught at Benton High School where she was a Freshman English teacher and later became the Librarian for the school. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Bill Lane, sisters, Lucille Filmer and Dorthie Bylski and great grandson Lane Thomas Graves. Surviving her are daughter Candace (Thomas) Graves, two grandsons, Christopher (Lisa) Graves and Matthew (Melissa) Graves of Omaha, great grandsons, Jesse Graves, Christian Lane and great grand daughter, Ella Graves. The family will receive friends Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Rupp Funeral Home, in St. Joseph, Mo. Graveside service to follow at Memorial Park

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations be made to the Lane Thomas Foundation at www.lanethomas.org. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.