Bonnie Sue Gerber May 18, 1954 - July 2, 2019

Bonnie Sue Gerber, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 in St. Joseph. She was born May 18, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Bonnie & John Gilbert. She graduated from Benton high school class of 1972, and worked at the St. Joseph State hospital for 17 years and at the Saxton Woods Health care center for 2 years as a LPN. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, son, Sohn R Gilbert, and husband Kevin Gerber. Survivors include: daughters, Stephanie Daniels-Allen, and Vonda Daniels both of St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Heather Daniels, Denae Gilbert, and Derek Gilbert, great-grandchildren: Alycyn Griffin, Raidyn Griffin, and Lucian Wolfe, brothers, Dick (Libby) Gilbert, Union Star, MO, John (Carolyn) Gilbert, Little Rock, AR, and Michael (Lisa) Gilbert, St. Joseph, MO, and sister, Mary Ann Bradley of Phoenix, AZ, . The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral Services 10 a.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Jonathan Davis officiating. She will be cremated following the funeral service, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at the Savannah Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com