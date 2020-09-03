Bradley A. Lundy, 42

Bradley A. Lundy, age 42, was born Feb. 10, 1978 in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Larry and Donna (French) Lundy and passed away at his home, August 26, 2020 in Fairport, Missouri.

Brad was a man who loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He never knew a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back if he could.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Mandi (Pulley) Lundy; three step children, Joshua Clay Scott, Payton Cheyanne Scott, and Nicholas Pulley; Three sons; two brothers; nieces, nephews, and extended family and several life long friends.

Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Lundy residence at: 6440 North State Route A Fairport, MO. Memorial Contributions: Suicide and Mental Health Awareness. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com