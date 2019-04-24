Clear
Bradley Alan Rood, 61, Savannah, Missouri

Bradley's Obituary
Bradley Alan Rood, 61, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in his home.
Rood was born on July 25, 1957 in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Nancy and Donald Rood.
He was a 1975 graduate of Cameron High School. Following graduation, Rood enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served from 1975 to 1981, as a law enforcement specialist.
Following an honorable discharge, Rood served as a deputy for the Bakersfield Sheriff's Department.
Rood was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.
Survivors include his wife Carol, of the home; daughter, Brandi Lasure, Independence; step-children, Jessica (Shawn) Cool, Lawrence,KS, Stanley (Alex) Libby, St. Joseph and Sarah Libby, Overland Park, KS and three grandchildren.
Rood was preceded in death by his parents, son, Travis and sister, Melanie.
Mr. Rood has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Inurnment 9:00 AM Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

