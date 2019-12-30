Bradley O'Grady, 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born September 27, 1989 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 2008. Bradley was all about his kids, family and spending time with his friends. Bradley was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Betty and Norman Taylor, maternal grandfather, Robert Thompson, and paternal grandfather, Michael Gerald O'Grady, Sr. Survivors include, his mother, Tina Saliger, father, Michael O'Grady, brother, Branden O'Grady, son, Leland O'Grady, daughter, Isabelle O'Grady, paternal grandmother, Barbara (Gary) Dudley, niece, Taylor O'Grady, and many other extended family and friends. Mr. O'Grady has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of his Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri.
