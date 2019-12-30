Clear

Bradley O'Grady, 30

Celebration of Life: Thursday, January 2nd, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bradley O'Grady, 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born September 27, 1989 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 2008. Bradley was all about his kids, family and spending time with his friends. Bradley was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Betty and Norman Taylor, maternal grandfather, Robert Thompson, and paternal grandfather, Michael Gerald O'Grady, Sr. Survivors include, his mother, Tina Saliger, father, Michael O'Grady, brother, Branden O'Grady, son, Leland O'Grady, daughter, Isabelle O'Grady, paternal grandmother, Barbara (Gary) Dudley, niece, Taylor O'Grady, and many other extended family and friends. Mr. O'Grady has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of his Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories