Brandon Eugene Embray, 32

Brandon Embray, 32, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:30 PM

He was born February 16, 1988 in Kansas City, Missouri to Doyle Eugene Smith and Alma Marlene Embray.
Brandon was a customer service representative for American Family Insurance. A co-worker described him as “smart, helpful and a team member that was top-notch.”
He was a member of Holsey Chapel ICM church and enjoyed playing video games.
A gentle giant, he was a loving, caring and sensitive man who took care of everyone.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Shirley Ann Porter and Delas Embray; and paternal grandmother, Clementine Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Alma Embray; father, Doyle Smith; stepfather, Wayne Thuston; sisters, Heather and Kamelia Hall; stepbrother, Wayne Wilson; paternal grandfather, Doyle Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 4:00 P.M. Wednesday. Flowers are appreciated. Family requests masks and social distancing.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
