Brandon James Malveaux, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
He was born August 15, 1981 to Herbert and Catherine (Sylvester) Malveaux in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by two sisters, Relina (Reginald) Mills and Wendy (Clyde) Jeanisse, and one brother, Tony (Joann) Malveaux, all of Lake Charles, LA; his companion, Khristina Botts of St. Joseph; three nieces, MaKayla (Isaac) Mills of Las Vegas, NV, DeAndria Jeanisse (Shawn) of Orange, TX, and Rachael Simpson of Sulphur, LA; three nephews, Malcolm Malveaux, Eddie Simpson and Michael Simpson, all of Lake Charles; and a host of relatives and friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
