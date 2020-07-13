Clear

Brandon Lee Fisher, 40

Services are private.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Brandon Lee Fisher 40, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born February 7, 1980 in Lubbock, Texas. He is survived by wife, Mamie Fisher of the home, father, Luster Fisher, mother, Debbie McClure, eight children: Greggory, Luke, Elizabeth, Justice, Terry, Memorie, Zechariah, and Faith, brothers, Heath, Andrew, and Phillip Fisher, as well as several nieces and nephews. Private family service. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Brandon Fisher Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home on the website www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary then funeral fund left column. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

