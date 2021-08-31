Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brandon "Pork Chop" Hearn, 38

Brandon "Pork Chop" Hearn, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:46 PM

Brandon "Pork Chop" Hearn, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. Brandon was born September 26, 1982 in Ballinger, TX, son of Mary and Wiley Hearn. He graduated from high school in California. His hobbies included playing video games, especially Fortnite. Brandon was a jokester, and he could always make you smile. Most of all, he loved his family. Brandon was preceded in death by, mother, Mary Tindle, and brother, Waylon Hearn. Survivors include: his Fiancée, Kelly Reid, sisters, Anita (Tasha Hoffman) Hearn, Lisa Hearn, and Tina Canales, all of St. Joseph, his step-children, David, Sarah, and Rachel Reid, two grandchildren, Aryanna & Jaydon Hearn, some of his closest friends, Rick and David Patton, and Donnie Lukehart, and 4 nieces and 6 nephews.
Brandon has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Brandon Hearn Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories