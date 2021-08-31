Brandon "Pork Chop" Hearn, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. Brandon was born September 26, 1982 in Ballinger, TX, son of Mary and Wiley Hearn. He graduated from high school in California. His hobbies included playing video games, especially Fortnite. Brandon was a jokester, and he could always make you smile. Most of all, he loved his family. Brandon was preceded in death by, mother, Mary Tindle, and brother, Waylon Hearn. Survivors include: his Fiancée, Kelly Reid, sisters, Anita (Tasha Hoffman) Hearn, Lisa Hearn, and Tina Canales, all of St. Joseph, his step-children, David, Sarah, and Rachel Reid, two grandchildren, Aryanna & Jaydon Hearn, some of his closest friends, Rick and David Patton, and Donnie Lukehart, and 4 nieces and 6 nephews.

Brandon has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Brandon Hearn Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.