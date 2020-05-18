Mr. Brandon Scott Ward, 38, of St Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Marion, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in St. Joseph. Brandon was born August 30th, 1981, in St Joseph, to Mr. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Ward, Jr. (Carsa Bundren), and Jacqueline Kay Ward (Cliff Knickerbocker), all of Marion, Illinois, who survive him.

He was in a partnership with Stormy Jeweleann Sisk since 2015. They share One child, Kia'Zyn Edward Wade Ward Sisk, born in 2016. Both survive him in St. Joseph. He was previously married to Kellee N. Graff, of Murphysboro, Illinois. Three children were born of their union: two beautiful twin daughters, Miss Kailee Mae Ward and Miss Kloee Nicole Ward, and his oldest son, Mr. Damon Scott Ward, all of Southern Illinois. He is also survived by two younger sisters that he loved with all his heart, Ms. Somer Dawn Ward (Ryan Kelly) and Ms. Beth Ann Ward (Ryan Whittle). He also leaves behind several adored nieces, nephews, and other extended family members: Miss Madison Kay Ward, Mr. Jaxxson Matthew Kelly, Miss Rylee Jane Whittle, and Miss Hadlee Quinn Whittle, all of Southern Illinois, his very special aunts, Mrs. Sandy Wilcoxson-Kelfer (Rick), of Tucson, Arizona, Mrs. Vicki Wilcoxson-Woolard (Johnny), of St. Joseph, and his lifelong “blood brother”, Mr. Craig L. Ellis, of Boston, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and another very special aunt, Debrah Ann Bruff. Brandon was a very soft-hearted, deeply caring man, who was consistently helpful to his family, acquaintances, and strangers.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Monday, with Funeral services and public livestream at 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with the public welcomed to attend. Brief eulogies will be given by his youngest sister, Mrs. Beth Ward-Whittle, and his step father, Mr. Cliff Knickerbocker. Memorials are requested to the Brandon Ward Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.