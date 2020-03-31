Brenda Baier, 70 of Smithville, MO passed away March 30, 2020.

She was born on August 6, 1949 to Aubrey and Norma Rose (Reed) Monk in St. Joseph, MO. Brenda grew up and attended school in St. Joseph.

On August 25, 2001 she was united in marriage to Mike Baier. After their marriage they lived in Trimble and Smithville area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Monk and Norma Monk Seiter, brother George Monk, and daughter Deidra Connell.

Brenda is survived by her siblings, Danny and Chuck Monk, Billy, Gary and Jeannie Seiter; her children, David Thomas, Debby Steinman, Erica Baier, Sarah (Chad) Andrist, Rochelle Wayne, Adam Baier, Bridgett (Bob) Linheart; grandchildren, Katie and Amanda Steinman, Ryan and Alex Thomas, Brody and Trevor (Trisha) Connell, Abby and Ben Smith, Brendan Smith, Madison amd Blake Wayne, Morgan Allan, Skylee and Ryder Andrist; one great-grandchild, Denver Connell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Burial: Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.