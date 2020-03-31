Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brenda Baier, 70

Services are private.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Brenda Baier, 70 of Smithville, MO passed away March 30, 2020.

She was born on August 6, 1949 to Aubrey and Norma Rose (Reed) Monk in St. Joseph, MO. Brenda grew up and attended school in St. Joseph.

On August 25, 2001 she was united in marriage to Mike Baier. After their marriage they lived in Trimble and Smithville area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Monk and Norma Monk Seiter, brother George Monk, and daughter Deidra Connell.

Brenda is survived by her siblings, Danny and Chuck Monk, Billy, Gary and Jeannie Seiter; her children, David Thomas, Debby Steinman, Erica Baier, Sarah (Chad) Andrist, Rochelle Wayne, Adam Baier, Bridgett (Bob) Linheart; grandchildren, Katie and Amanda Steinman, Ryan and Alex Thomas, Brody and Trevor (Trisha) Connell, Abby and Ben Smith, Brendan Smith, Madison amd Blake Wayne, Morgan Allan, Skylee and Ryder Andrist; one great-grandchild, Denver Connell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Burial: Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories