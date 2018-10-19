Brenda K. Ryan May 29, 1957 - October 19, 2018

Brenda K. Ryan, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born May 29, 1957 to Charles and Betty (Fredrich) Randall in Sedalia, MO.
Brenda enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ida Urenda.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Tollefson (Wayne), Savannah, MO; grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Quinton, Dallas, Summer, Payton, and Cayden Tollefson; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Diane Berry, Carol Hayes (Mike); 2 nephews, Riley and Brandon.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
