Brenda K. Ryan May 29, 1957 - October 19, 2018

After waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.

