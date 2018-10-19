Clear

Brenda K. Ryan May 29, 1957 - October 19, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Brenda K. Ryan, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born May 29, 1957 to Charles and Betty (Fredrich) Randall in Sedalia, MO.
Brenda enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ida Urenda.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Tollefson (Wayne), Savannah, MO; grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Quinton, Dallas, Summer, Payton, and Cayden Tollefson; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Diane Berry, Carol Hayes (Mike); 2 nephews, Riley and Brandon.
After waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
