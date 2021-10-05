Brenda Kay Blair, 59, of Saint Joseph, entered eternal rest on September 6, 2021.

She was born June 19, 1962 to Everett and Bessie Cunningham. She was preceded in death by them.

Brenda married Bobby Blair on September 17, 1998. He survives of the home.

Along with her husband, Brenda is survived by two children, Amber Butler (Thomas) and William Reynolds (Jessica), both of Saint Joseph; grandchildren, Preston, Brookelyn and Logan; sisters, Cathy Grishow (Richard) of Deepwater, and Ronda Seippel of Saint Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have visitation and inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help cover funeral expenses, which would be very much appreciated. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.