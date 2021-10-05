Clear
Brenda Kay Blair, 59

Brenda Kay Blair, 59, of Saint Joseph, entered eternal rest on September 6, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:53 PM

She was born June 19, 1962 to Everett and Bessie Cunningham. She was preceded in death by them.
Brenda married Bobby Blair on September 17, 1998. He survives of the home.
Along with her husband, Brenda is survived by two children, Amber Butler (Thomas) and William Reynolds (Jessica), both of Saint Joseph; grandchildren, Preston, Brookelyn and Logan; sisters, Cathy Grishow (Richard) of Deepwater, and Ronda Seippel of Saint Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have visitation and inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help cover funeral expenses, which would be very much appreciated. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
