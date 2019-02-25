Obituary

Brenda L. Jones

1947-2019

Brenda L. Jones, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

She was born June 2, 1947 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Brenda was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School in 1965 and subsequently worked in several Boston hospitals, which included her time as a Registered Nurse at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston.

In 1977 she entered the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant, going on to earn her Bachelors and Masters Degree while proudly serving. A decorated Officer, Brenda was the recipient of the Air Force Commendation Medal and Military Service Medal. She retired honorably in 1991 as a Lieutenant Colonel from Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, where she served in support of the nation’s space program.

Brenda was very philanthropic and gave to many charities, including the Restoration of Haiti Relief.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noy and Carolyn (Gomes) Furtado.

Survivors include brother, Wallace Furtado (Dona); nephew, Wallace Michael Furtado (Kelly); great-nephews, Jalen and Case Furtado; great-niece, Maya Carolyn Marie Furtado.

The family would like to thank Angela Smith and her husband Matthew for the exceptional care they gave to Brenda.

Memorial Mass 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Family requests memorial donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.