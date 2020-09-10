Brenda L. Shaw, 61

Brenda Shaw

December 8, 1958 - September 7, 2020

Brenda L. Shaw, the daughter of Everett Reed and Deloris Marie (Shiveley) Shaw, was born on December 8, 1958 in Fairfax, Missouri. Brenda attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1977.

On January 13, 1990, Brenda was united in marriage to Stephen Shaw. The couple made their home in Rock Port since 1992.

Brenda was employed as a cook by Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port and Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri. Brenda enjoyed making crafts and helping Steve create wooden yard art for flea markets.

Brenda was a member of The Church of God, Tarkio. When Brenda’s health allowed, she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew. Brenda passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port at the age of 61.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Everett and stepdaughter, Peggy Shaw. Survivors include husband, Stephen Shaw, Rock Port; siblings, Rick (Lori) Shaw, Rock Port, Mary Rouse, Watson, Missouri and Fred Rouse, Rock Port, Albert Shaw, Fairfax, Missouri, and Barton Shaw, Rock Port; mother, Deloris Shaw, Tarkio; nieces, Mandy, Amber, Kara, and nephew, Andy; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; close family friend, James Phillips; and her precious puppy dog, Corby.

** Masks are requested for those attending the funeral service.**

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 A.M., Saturday, prior to the service.

Interment: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: Brenda Shaw Memorial Fund for final expenses.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port

www.minterfuneralchapels.com