Brenda Lea Barger, 67, Maryville, Missouri, passed into everlasting glory Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born February 1, 1952 to Oakley and Grace Downing of Parnell, MO.

Brenda married Ben Barger on December 31, 1981.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 nieces, Traci Mullock and Lindsay Wilham.

Survivors include her husband Ben, of the home; 2 sons, Jeremy Mason (Stacy), Parnell, MO and Brett Barger, Columbia, M; 2 grand children, Jenna Mason and Jared Mason, and 5 sisters, Rita Chafin, Barbara Collins, Willa Mace, Judy Wonderly, and Cara Baumli.

After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands and crying out with a loud voice," Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb! Revelations 7 9:10.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Thursday, Dec. 19th, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Her remains will be interred at a later date per her request. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you follow the prompting of the Holy Spirit, repent and put your faith in Jesus Christ. For by grave you have been saved through faith, and this is not your own doing; it is he gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. Ephesians 2 8:9.