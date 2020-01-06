Brenda Lee Johnson, 56

Brenda L. Johnson, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1963 in Kansas City, MO.
Brenda married Dennis Johnson October 24, 1983.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Judy (Barker) Hall and sister, Sandy Fitsimmons.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; son, Garrett Johnson; 5 grandchildren; father, Sherman Hall; brother, Thomas Hall; sister, Nina McKay.
Mrs. Johnson will be cremated and there will not be a service. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
