Brenda Louise (Cope) Terry, 68

Brenda L. Terry
1952-2020
Oregon, Missouri- Brenda Louise Terry, 68, passed away June 13, 2020.
She was born April 28, 1952 in Cameron, Missouri to Carl and Carolyn (McGinnis) Cope.
Her parents and son, Tommy Terry, Jr. precede her in death.
Survivors: brother, Bob (Mavis) Cope, Cameron, MO; sister, Connie Francine Walker, Pattonsburg, MO; 2 grandchildren, Shelby, and Henry Terry; 1 great grandson, Jaxton Thomas Krom and lifelong friend, Roger Findley, Liberty, MO.
Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation one-hour prior, 10:00-11:00 AM.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.