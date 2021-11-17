Clear
Brenda Lynn Nevels, 70

Brenda Lynn Nevels 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born April 30, 1951 in Brigham City, Utah, daughter of Clea & Lars Buist. She was homemaker, who worked in various nursing homes. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: daughters, Jennifer (Jacob) McMillian, Cyndee (Kyle) Sole, and Trudy (Robert) Roe, son, Phillip (Kassie) Pay, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister, Judy Simmons, and brothers, Johnny Buist and Jerry Buist. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.

