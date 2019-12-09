Brenda Marie Bowlin-Reed, 56, St Joseph, MO, made her journey to the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly at Mosaic Life Care, St Joseph.

Brenda was born May 26. 1963 to Harold and Charlotte (Bowlin) Saxton in St Joseph where she was a lifelong resident. She attended Central High School and was of the Christian faith.

Brenda was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Acme Pool League.

Brenda was previously employed by Sherwood Medical, USA800 and Alorica before she became disabled.

She lived for her children, fiancé and grandson. She enjoyed playing pool, camping and spending time with friends and family. She loved the KC Royals and KC Chiefs.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Harold T. Bowlin, who passed away December 24, 1985 and brother Harold Eugene Bowlin on July 28, 2011.

Surviving is her fiance', Terry Snodgrass of the home; her mother Charlotte Saxton; daughter Brittany Reed of St Joseph; son Jeremy Reed, St Joseph; ex-husband Chuck Reed of St Joseph; brothers Charlie Teschner (Jan) and Randy Bowlin of St Joseph; sisters Cheryl Sines (David) of Port St Lucie, FL; Debby Stallard (Bobby) Savannah,MO; two step-sisters Ruth McDonald of Agency, MO; Sue Whicker, Louisiana; one grandson Kamdynn Jay Davis, St Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of Life 6:30 PM, Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, Rev. James Kerns, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.