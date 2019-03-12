Brenda R. Major, 65, of Agency, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Brenda was born to Francis and Georgia Peppers on November 2, 1953 in Independence, Missouri. She graduated from East Buchanan High School in Gower. Brenda was married to Ronald Major on April 7, 1973 in Gower.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Ronald and her mother.

Brenda is survived by her fiancee Aaron Erdley; her daughter Crystal (Cole) Smith; her son Andrew (Janis) Major, grandchildren; Kelly, Mason, Rylan, Ariel, Becky; great grandson Luca; her father Francis Peppers; brothers Mitchell and Mike Peppers and sister Gina Mitchell .

Celebration of Life will be 6:00 PM, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph with family receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Inurnment Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to Faucett Christian Church.