Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Brian D. Blackmon, 49

Brian D. Blackmon, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:04 PM

Brian D. Blackmon, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.
He was born January 26, 1972 in Kansas City Missouri. He lived most of his life in St. Joseph.
He was the life of the party wherever he worked. He never met a stranger and everyone knew him as “BB.”
Brian enjoyed watching the Chiefs, detailing cars, cleaning, and cooking – especially his hot tamale pie. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaliyah Blackmon; and grandmother, Dorothy Blackmon.
Survivors include his mother, Maizie Blackmon; children, Cyile Bliley, Myra Bernard, Zachary Bernard, Logan Cordonnier, Jayson Blackmon, and Angel Blackmon; grandchildren, Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden; sister, Monica Blackmon; brother, James Blackmon; aunt, Karen; and cousin, Angie Blackmon.
Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Brian’s Tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. The family also suggests donations to Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories