Brian Gene Mears 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born November 29, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Faucett High School, and he worked at Prime Tanning for 20 years, and Silgan Containers for 10 years. He was an avid truck puller, his truck was "No Mercy". Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Janelle Jumps. He is survived by his mother, Norman Mears-Sill, St. Joseph, MO, father, Ed Gene Mears, Faucett, MO., brother in law, Ron Jumps, nephew, Jordan Landis, nephew, Levi (Helena) Landis, nephew, Miles Jumps, great nephew, Jace Landis, great niece, Jaelyn Landis, several aunts, an uncle, and many cousins, a special thank you to his aunt, Karon Mears-Skaggs for her love and caring for Brian. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.