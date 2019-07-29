Clear
Brian Joseph Mooney, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Thursday, August 01, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday, August 02, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Brian Joseph Mooney, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at home.
He was born August 15, 1975.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Moore) Mooney; sister, Ronda Alonzo and his grandparents.
Survivors include his fiancée, Rose Marie Suddith; father, Kenny Mooney; brother, Steven Moore; sisters, Jennifer McCoy, Renee Johnson; faithful companion, Peanut Marie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

