Brian Matthew Sharpe, 42

Brian Matthew Sharpe, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:12 PM

Brian Matthew Sharpe, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
On November 4, 1979 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Marilyn Sharpe.
Brian graduated from Lafayette High School.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and a Pokemon Go enthusiast. Brian loved to go fishing with his Uncle Don. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He will be remembered as the kindest man anyone could ever hope to meet.
Survivors include his mother; grandmother, Marjorie M. Catron; siblings, Mauricia Sharpe, Chris Sharpe (Jessica), Angela Sharpe; uncle and aunt, Don and Kim Catron; caregiver, Kathy Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
