Obituary
Brian Scott Meredith
1974-2019
Brian Scott Meredith,44, beloved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin, who was a strong believer, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was born May 30, 1974 in Duluth, Georgia.
Brian was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. He truly loved the Lord.
He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brian also enjoyed playing with his niece and nephews. He was wonderful with children and was known to be especially generous, as his heart was larger than life itself. Brian “Scotty” Meredith will be sorely missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Meredith, Charlie and Willie Mae Miller.
Survivors include parents, Wayne and Wanda (Miller) Meredith; sister, Rebecca Lobina (Danny); niece, Kaitlyn Evans; nephews, Spencer and Gabriel Lobina; and grandmother, Elizabeth Meredith.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
