Brian Thalasinos, 44

Brian Thalasinos, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:27 PM

Brian Thalasinos, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
On October 6, 1977 he was born in Denver, Colorado to Steve and Kathleen (Maher) Thalasinos.
Brian had many talents. He was artistic, musical, a wonderful cook, and a builder/remodeler of homes.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle, Jim; and aunt, Loretta.
Survivors include his children, Nico, Caki, Mateo; parents; siblings, Brett, Patrick, Mary Miernowski (Conrad); numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

