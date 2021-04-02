Bridget Joy Fridley, 56

Bridget Joy Fidley, 56, of Cameron, passed away March 5, 2021.
She was born August 5, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri to Earl and Violet (Peachee) Sprock.
Bridget was owner and operator of Reality Canine Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norris (Sug) Fridley and beloved pet, Rufus.
Survivors: Connie Cox, Wanda Hahn, Nancy White and Monty Hogue; 4 sisters and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation: 5 PM - 7 PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
