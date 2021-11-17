Bridget Mary Pritchett, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born January 25, 1963 in St. Joseph, daughter of Barbara and Wesley Babcock. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1981, and she attended Missouri Western State College and Platt College. She married Dale Pritchett on November 17, 1984. Bridget worked for Buchanan County, most recently as the Chief Deputy Collector. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her family and grandkids, and time at the lake. Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jay Babcock. Survivors include: her husband, Dale Pritchett of the home, sons, Michael (Brooke) Pritchett and Marcus (Caitlin) Pritchett of St. Joseph, sisters, Anne (Terry) Schurman of Olathe, KS and Sarah (Jack) Conaway of St. Joseph, brothers, Mark (Gayle) Babcock of St. Joseph and Charlie (Delaina) Babcock of Lincoln, MO, and her two grandchildren, Maverick and Addisyn Pritchett. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Wolf officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.