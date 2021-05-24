Clear
Bridgett Renay Blasi, 50



Posted: May 24, 2021 4:24 PM

Bridgett Renay Blasi, 50, Smithville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

She was born July 28, 1970 in Atchison, Kansas to Joseph Blasi and Sandy Moles. She graduated from Atchison High School and attended Missouri Western State University and Hillyard Nursing School.

She worked as an LPN at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center, the St. Joseph Metro Treatment Center, the St. Joseph Community Blood Center, and Crossroads Correctional Facility.

Bridgett enjoyed Chiefs football, the lake, and being with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her twin sons, Kody and Kory Blasi on February 4, 1989; and son, Mason Adams, November 15, 2010.

Survivors include mother, Sandy Moles, St. Joseph; father, Joseph Blasi, Atchison, Kansas; brother, Brandon (Erin) Moles, Tucson, Arizona; nephews, Emerson and Kemper Moles; sister, Katie Moles, Kansas City, Missouri; aunt, Nancy Nash-Bracke (John), St. Joseph; grandmother, Betty Moles-Specker, St. Joseph; and stepfather, Bill Moles, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition (www.benzoinfo.com/donate).

