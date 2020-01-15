Brittany Reed

April 22, 1989 - January 12, 2020

Brittany Reed, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Miss Reed will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Dave Ernst officiating. Memorials are requested to the Brittany Reed Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com