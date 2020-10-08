Clear
Brodee Patrick Becerra, 17

Service: Thursday, October 8th, 2020 10:00 AM @ First Baptist Church of Savannah. Savannah, MO.

Brodee Patrick Becerra
2002-2020

Brodee Patrick Becerra, 17, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was born October 11,2002, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Patrick and Amy (Blair) Becerra.
Brodee enjoyed riding his Harley, playing sports, hunting, fishing, music, friends, his dog - Travis Scott, and his sister who was the apple of his eye but he loved tormenting her. He was a “LEGENDARY ROCKSTAR” a one of a kind who loved fashion and his bling. Brodee was a cook for Chick-fil-A.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas “Papa” Becerra, and great-grandmothers, Lula Mae Grossman and Shirley Hoskins.
Survivors include parents; sister Brenzlee Becerra; grandparents, Judith Becerra, Sandy “Nanny” (Jim “Papa”) and Bill Blair (Patty); great-grandparents, Virgil Grossman and Norris Hoskins; aunt, Julie Becerra; cousin, Addison Mejia; girlfriend, Gillian Heller; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Brodee had a genuine soul and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He will always be loved and deeply missed, and as he would say, “Catcha on the flip.”
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brodee Patrick Becerra Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank. Family requests that anyone attending the service or visitation please wear a face mask, Harley or concert t-shirt with jeans. To view livestream please visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
