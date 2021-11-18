Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months

Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:44 PM

Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
On February 24, 2021 she was born to Alejandro and Nicole (Phillips) Colon in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Her sweet soul will be remembered lovingly by many.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Alexah and Nina; nieces, Skylar and Serenity; numerous extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories