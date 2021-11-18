Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
On February 24, 2021 she was born to Alejandro and Nicole (Phillips) Colon in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Her sweet soul will be remembered lovingly by many.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Alexah and Nina; nieces, Skylar and Serenity; numerous extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:44 PM
Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
Related Content
- Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months
- Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26
- Nicole "Nikki" Courter, 26
- Jaycie Nicole Smith, 22
- A'Mir Angelo Colon
- Maureen Nicole (Sweet) Parrett, age 36 of Platte City, MO
- Ashley Nicole Durham, 33, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Tess Atha, 2 Months
- Asher Lee Patterson, 4 Months
- Malik Earl Ginn, 9 Months
Scroll for more content...