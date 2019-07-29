Bruce D. Parmelee May 26, 1939 - July 25, 2019

Bruce D. Parmelee, 80, of Maryville, MO, passed away July 25, 2019 at the Maryville Living Center, with loving family by his side.

Bruce was born May 26, 1939, in Denver, Co. The son of Dorothy Anna (Marsh) Parmelee, and Floyd B. Parmelee. They preceded him in death.

When he was one year old, his family moved to Greeley, Co. He graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1957.

Bruce attended the University of Northern Co., at Greeley. He graduated in May of 1967. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Industrial Arts.

In 1967 he was united in marriage to Donna Hammer in Belton, MO. To this union two children were born: Susan in 1968 and Craig in 1971.

Bruce completed a Master of Science Degree with a major in technical teacher education at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS, graduating in May of 1969. Bruce held a teaching assistantship while attending Pittsburg State University and taught in an area vocational school.

In 1969 Dr. Parmelee accepted a teaching position at Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, MO. He taught electricity / electronics until 1992. He was an associate professor in the Department of Technology. In 1992, the Department of Technology was closed. While teaching at Northwest Missouri State University he took a leave of absence to attend the University of Northern Colorado and received a Doctoral of Education degree in Industrial Education

After leaving NWMSU he taught five years for the Des Moines, IA School District at the Central campus. Dr. Parmelee taught a total of 26 years in Industrial education.

Bruce joined the Air Force in 1959 and served in the Air Force until 1963. While in the Air Force, he worked to maintain the electronics systems on the F105 Thunderchief. He was stationed in Spain and then deployed to Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1979 he joined the Army National Guard. He became the survey section chief of the headquarters company of the 1st Battalion of 129th field artillery regiment. He rose to the rank of first sergeant (E8) with the same unit. His military career ended with the Iowa National Guard at Camp Dodge Iowa. At his discharge he received Meritorious Service Medal for service to our country spanning over five decades.

Dr. Parmelee held licenses as a first-class federal communications operator, private- pilot’s licenses, and amateur radio license.

His hobbies included flying, fishing, hunting, rifle club, and Geocaching.

He was a good husband and father and very much enjoyed his family and friends.

Dr. Parmelee had retained his church membership with the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, IA.

His survivors included his wife of 52 years, Donna; two children Craig (Denise) Parmelee, of Kalispell, MT, Susan (Frank) Grispino, of Maryville, MO; four grandchildren Gage and Gunnar Grispino and Kira Parmelee and Shayla McMillan; one great granddaughter Madelene; one brother Donn Parmelee, and one niece Wendy, three nephews, Alex, Kyle, Casey Parmelee.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Military Honors will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will meet with family and friends starting at 9:30 AM the day of the service at the funeral home. Please wear casual clothes.

In lieu of flowers Bruce’s family suggests that you visit an elderly friend or family member or donate to the Wounded Warriors Organization.