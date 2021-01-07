Clear

Bruce Davis, 65

Bruce Lee Davis, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021
Updated: Jan 7, 2021

Bruce Lee Davis, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.
He was born October 17, 1955 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Bruce married Sharon Ashlock on February 2, 2019. She survives of the home.
He grew up in Excelsior Springs, where he worked for the Job Corps. After moving to St. Joseph, he worked at Johnson Controls until retirement. He was a member of the IUE-CWA Local 86116.
Bruce was an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 6 and a member of the St. Joseph Bass Club. He loved fishing, camping and being in the woods. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tanis Dalton; former wife, Sherry Wall; and stepdaughter, Theresa Garner.
Additional survivors include children, Amber Wallace (Josh), and Jared Davis (Tracie); stepdaughter, Ginger McGuire (Pat); stepson, Shawn McBride; grandchildren, Kaje, Chloe, Ethan, Jacie, Cooper, Jerzi and Gracelyn; step-grandchildren, Owen and Eisely McGuire and Cody and Gracie Garner; great-grandson, Kylo; brothers, Terry Davis and Jerry Davis (Renee); sister, Lisa Bowles (Tim); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and Freudenthal Home Health.

