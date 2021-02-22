Clear
Bruce L. Phipps, 74

Bruce L. Phipps 1946-2021

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:07 PM

Bruce L. Phipps, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
He was born August 4, 1946 in Atlantic, Iowa to Arthur and Alice (Sampson) Phipps.
Bruce married Anna Imogene Smith June 28, 1969. She survives of the home.
He was employed with Blueside, later Prime Tanning for 32 years.
Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force.
He enjoyed playing card games and cribbage.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shelly Jean Phipps, Penny Phipps; brothers, Dennis, Curtis, J.D. and Charles Phipps.
Additional survivors include children, Rodney Muff and Kristy Francis-Muff, Christopher Phipps, Patrick and Patrea Phipps, Kimberly Duncan; grandchildren, Madison Francis-Muff and Delanie Phipps; brother, Ted Phipps; sister, Carol Miester-Canaday.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

