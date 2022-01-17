Clear
Bruce Lynn Townsend, 65

Bruce Lynn Townsend 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on December 21, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:33 PM

Bruce Lynn Townsend 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on December 21, 2021 at his home. He was born August 29, 1956 in Three Rivers, Michigan. He worked at St. Joseph Packaging in the maintenance department. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Martha Townsend, and sister, Annette Townsend. Survivors include: daughter, Kristina Townsend, and son, Michael Townsend, both of St. Joseph, MO., and sister, Terri (Ron) Meers of Wathena, KS. Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
