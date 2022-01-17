Bruce Lynn Townsend 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on December 21, 2021 at his home. He was born August 29, 1956 in Three Rivers, Michigan. He worked at St. Joseph Packaging in the maintenance department. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Martha Townsend, and sister, Annette Townsend. Survivors include: daughter, Kristina Townsend, and son, Michael Townsend, both of St. Joseph, MO., and sister, Terri (Ron) Meers of Wathena, KS. Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Bruce Lynn Townsend 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on December 21, 2021 at his home.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:33 PM